SPOKANE, Wash. - In a health briefing on Wednesday, officials said if COVID-19 cases continue to rises at the rate they are, hospitals could become overwhelmed in the coming weeks.
From yesterday, there are 37 new cases in Spokane county. As of now, there are 19 Spokane County residents in the hospital, and 34 total people in the hospital.
Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said there's a lag time, up to four weeks, for when symptoms start after exposure, meaning people may not know if they are spreading the disease or not.
Right now, hospitals are able to still perform elective surgeries, but if hospital capacity is overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases doubling or tripling, that might change.
Chief Medical Officer for Providence Sacred Heart Dr. Dan Getz said people should assume they have the disease and are spreading it. This is to encourage people to wear masks and take precautionary measures such as not gathering in large groups.
Getz said for every patient who is diagnosed with COVID-19, there are about 12 people who are not diagnosed.
Getz said the rate of COVID-19 transmission will go down significantly if everybody wears a mask.
"Being hospitalized from COVID-19... is not an easy turnaround," Lutz said.
Pulmonologist and Intensivist with MultiCare Dr. Ben Arthurs said there's been an uptick in critical illnesses at the hospital in the past few weeks. Arthurs also talked about the lag in the disease, saying some patients take longer to develop symptoms than others. He also said that once people test positive, there can be another lag in becoming critically ill that requires hospitalization.
Patients are being treated in physically isolated placed in negatively pressured rooms. Healthcare providers are wearing masks, hats and gowns as personal protective equipment.
