Macy's has removed plates that feature writing on the front and three rings of different sizes over accusations of fat shaming.
The largest ring says "mom jeans," while the second smallest ring says "favorite jeans," and the smallest ring says "skinny jeans."
Several Twitter users tweeted the department store, asking it to remove the plates over the weekend saying it promotes fat shaming and unhealthy body image.
How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl— Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019
The store issued an apology in a twitter post response to the original tweet. Since then, the plates have been removed.
Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations.— Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019