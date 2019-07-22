PHOTO: Macy's removes "fat-shaming" plates from stores

Macy's has removed plates that feature writing on the front and three rings of different sizes over accusations of fat shaming.

The largest ring says "mom jeans," while the second smallest ring says "favorite jeans," and the smallest ring says "skinny jeans."

Several Twitter users tweeted the department store, asking it to remove the plates over the weekend saying it promotes fat shaming and unhealthy body image.

The store issued an apology in a twitter post response to the original tweet. Since then, the plates have been removed.

