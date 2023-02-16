California is home to sun, surf, and one of the most intense housing shortages in the country. Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned on the promise to build millions of housing units, but as of November of last year, he was only 13% toward his ultimate goal, and that's counting permits rather than builds. All kinds of solutions have been put forward by housing advocates, from tiny homes to selling homes to affordable housing nonprofits, to the simplest of all: zoning reform that allows more density.
But maybe the most unusual solution yet has just been floated—literally. Cal Poly Humboldt in Northern California is considering putting its students up on a barge eight miles away from campus, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. "There are simply not enough housing options available either on campus or in the community," Cal Poly Humboldt spokesperson Grant Scott-Goforth told Fortune in a statement, adding that it's also looking into three hotels to house students. This statement alone speaks to the dire housing shortage in California, as the campus is located in Arcata, a city with just around 18,000 residents, and surely enough space to keep students from the barge life.
Vacancy rates in Humboldt County are reportedly between zero and 3%, and the state wants to build 3,390 new housing units in the county by 2017, local media outlet North Coast Journal reported. Officials in the nearby town of Eureka are reportedly considering building more housing on parking lots, and in Arcata they are looking at rezoning industrial land.
"The idea of floating apartments or studios is one of many possibilities the university has been exploring," Scott-Goforth said. "This is very preliminary at this point and the university does not have further details to share."
The barge would theoretically be anchored off the town of Eureka, whose city manager Miles Slattery told the Chronicle that a boat could house around 600 students, and would include typical college staples like a dining hall.
"I think, personally, that this is a great idea," Slattery told the Lost Coast Post, a local news outlet. "It would be a huge benefit to the City of Eureka, our businesses, to have this available."
The California housing crisis has hit Humboldt students hard. The school plans to increase its enrollment over the next few years but is already putting students up in affordable hotels like the Comfort Inn, rather than traditional college dorms. Many students have attended rallies to raise awareness about the lack of accommodation. The university updated its guidance earlier this month, saying on-campus housing will not be offered to returning students, Humboldt student paper The Lumberjack reported, though it has since walked back that move.
"I can't fathom why you guys are accepting this many students when you can't support them," student Julia Kurtz said at a protest.
Some students have started referring to the barge idea as a "prison boat," a reference to how, historically, some boats have functioned as prisons. Although prison ships no longer exist in California, they are part of the state's history, and a boat on the Sacramento River in the 1800s was one of its first prisons, although it sank in 1859.
"I don't get why some people are calling it a prison boat," Slattery told the Chronicle. "The facilities are amazing."
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Jerry Pinkas runs the Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum.
You might also say he runs an illegal operation.
ABC15 asked if he ever had minors playing pinball in the museum, which has been illegal for decades.
"We absolutely do, yes," Pinkas said. "Kids of all ages, actually."
Sure enough, moments after opening, the bright lights, big numbers, and binging and ringing sounds had already lured at least one youth into the facility.
We informed 13-year-old Clark Strange of the ban, and asked if he would continue playing...it should come as no surprise, the type of kid who plays pinball, isn't concerned with playing by the rules.
"Probably," he said.
Pinkas has no shame in soliciting rogue juveniles like Clark.
"I don't have any problems sleeping honestly," Pinkas said.
He says the state's ban on adolescent pinball dates back to the 1960s, when things were, allegedly, different than now.
"It was also, back in the day, used as gambling," Pinkas said. "So people would rack up credit and that sort of thing...those days are gone."
Our team was admittedly unable to spot any unsanctioned gambling.
Pinkas says that's why he supports a bill introduced last month allowing minors to play statewide, amending the old, typically unenforced law.
"If they're not going to be used, if they're obsolete, or they're out of date, sure we ought to clean those out," Pinkas said. "Honestly people have no clue...as a matter of fact you can't park your horse on the left-hand side of the street either."
Clark's got his own vagabond reasons for wanting the law to pass.
"'Cause (pinball's) awesome and I love Star Wars, Marvel and stuff," the teen said.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Sometimes the situation just calls for a cold one.
Just before midnight on February 8th, Lee County Sheriff's deputies drove North on Chiquita Boulevard. As they approached Gleason Parkway, something caught their eye. A black Mercedes-Benz parked in the opposite lane.
The vehicle was just sitting there. Lights on. With no traffic causing the stoppage. Deputies crept behind the car, flicked on their flashing lights, and tried to determine if the vehicle might have been abandoned.
As they approached the vehicle, they found 40-year-old Michael Sereda sitting alone in the passenger seat.
Beer cans littered the vehicle's floor and lined the front cup holders. 24-packs of Michelob Ultra and Bud Light were torn into and drained as casualties were visibly scattered at Sereda's feet.
Deputies attempted to begin a line of dialogue, but according to the Arrest Report, Sereda was "unable to speak" due to his level of intoxication. Now in need of support, Cape Coral Police's assistance was requested, and the deputy waited for backup.
Then came the unmistakable sound. kr-Pop-tss-SSS.
In plain view of deputies, Sereda reached into the pile of fallen aluminum soldiers and pulled out a hidden treasure. An unopened beer.
Deputies, deciding Sereda had clearly reached his limit, declared it was the last call and reached out to remove the hoppy beverage. At the risk of spilling his beer, Sereda began to fight back until deputies were able to remove him from the vehicle.
Even the security of handcuffs did little to dispel Sereda's growing aggressions. At one point, deputies used their Taser to subdue the agitated opponent, but it had "zero effect" when striking Sereda's back. Deputies resorted to physically restraining Sereda until their support came.
With the situation under control, Sereda was taken to a Lee County hospital after sustaining scratches and scrapes during the altercation. He was then taken into custody and brought to the Lee County Jail.
He faces charges of DUI and resisting an officer.
North Korean authorities reportedly are forcing residents who share the same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju-ae, to change their identities to something else.
The orders are part of the regime's effort to build mystique around Kim Ju-ae, according to the South China Morning Post. She is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old.
A source told Radio Free Asia that in one northern province, a security official "summoned women registered with the resident registration division under the name 'Ju-ae' to the Ministry of Safety to change their names."
One of those women was a 12-year-old girl, the source said.
"The Ministry of Safety's resident registration department called the girl's parents to the Ministry of Safety and forced her to change her name and change her birth certificate," the source told Radio Free Asia.
In another part of the country, "the Pyongsong City Security Department issued an internal order from the central government to change the name of women who use the name 'Ju-ae' within a week," another source told the website.
North Korea historically has banned people from using the same names as its leaders, the South China Morning Post reports.
The news agency said North Korean media in November introduced Kim Ju-ae as an "adorable" and "noble daughter".
Last week, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country's military.
The event marked Ju-ae's fourth appearance alongside her father in North Korean state media, fueling speculation on her possible role as his successor.
A local British police department is saying it helped save Easter for fans of the chocolate egg.
A man was arrested in England after allegedly stealing a semi truck that contained 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs last Saturday, police announced.
The man, whom The Associated Press identified as 32-year-old Joby Pool, was stopped on the highway in Telford, a town in central England, shortly after the theft. Pool allegedly used a metal grinder to break through a gate and into the truck, according to the AP.
"The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February," the West Mercia Police tweeted. "Along with the crème eggs, a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen."
In all, the seized chocolate is thought to be worth 40,000 British pounds, or slightly more than $48,000.
Pool entered guilty pleas to theft of a trailer, theft of its contents and damage to a chain lock, the AP reported. He is expected to be sentenced next month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Those melancholy tunes sung by humpback whales may really be a sign of loneliness.
Scientists who tracked humpback whales in Australia noticed that fewer whales wailed to find mates as their population grew.
"Humpback whale song is loud and travels far in the ocean," said marine biologist Rebecca Dunlop, who has studied humpback whales that breed near the Great Barrier Reef for more than two decades.
As whale numbers dramatically rebounded following the end of commercial whaling — one of the world's great conservation success stories — she noticed something unexpected.
"It was getting more difficult to actually find singers," said Dunlop, who is based at the University of Queensland in Brisbane. "When there were fewer of them, there was a lot of singing — now that there are lots of them, no need to be singing so much."
Scientists first began to hear and study the elaborate songs of humpback whales in the 1970s, thanks to new underwater microphones. Only male whales sing, and the tunes are thought to play a role in attracting mates and asserting dominance.
Eastern Australia's humpback whales were facing regional extinction in the 1960s, with only around 200 whales left. But numbers grew and reached 27,000 whales by 2015 — approaching estimated pre-whaling levels.
As the density of whales increased, their courtship changed. While 2 in 10 males were singers in 2004, a decade later that ratio had dropped to just 1 in 10, Dunlop and colleagues report Thursday in the journal Nature Communications Biology.
Dunlop speculates that singing played an outsized role in attracting mates when populations were severely depleted.
"It was hard just to find other whales in the area, because there weren't many," she said.
When whales live in denser populations, a male looking for a mate also has to ward off the competition, and singing may tip off other suitors, she explained.
"As animal populations recover, they change their behavior — they have different constraints," said marine biologist Boris Worm of Canada's Dalhousie University, who was not involved in the study.
To be sure, the seas are still noisy. Many humpbacks woo with a combination of singing and physical jostling, the Australia researchers report.
"Such a big increase in animals over the time they were studying gave them a unique opportunity to get insights about changes in behavior," said Simon Ingram, a University of Plymouth marine biologist in England, who not involved in the study.
Ingram said that while humpback whales must have been singers long before whaling depleted their numbers, the new study highlights just how essential their elaborate and beautiful songs were to their survival and recovery.
"Clearly singing became incredibly valuable when their numbers were very low," he said.
Skyscanner is offering one lucky Aussie $40,000 to travel around the globe for six months.
Yes, that's right, this is not a drill, people!
Everyone's favourite travel search engine will pay one aspiring jet setter loads of cash to visit some of the world's best hotspots as part of their new Ultimate Travel Hacker competition.
I mean, is there a better or cheaper way to see the big wide world? I don't think so.
However, aside from receiving a hefty cheque, you'll also be given $20,000 for travel expenses as well.
Whether you've always wanted to go snorkelling in the Maldives or indulge in some pure vino across some bountiful vineyards in Italy, now is your chance!
All you'll be required to do on your journey is to undertake challenges that test popular travel hack theories and document your experience to help travellers understand if they're legit.
People will come to you for the best travel hack answers!
Not to mention, the application process itself is a blast.
All you have to do is simply duet Skyscanner's TikTok or remix their Instagram video with your best travel hack answers.
So, if your top hack is signing up for a hotel loyalty rewards program, rolling your clothes in your suitcase or befriending locals on the first day to uncover hidden gems, Skyscanner wants to know all about it.
Don't forget to use the #SkyscannerUltimateTravelHacker hashtag so they can view your video.
However, sadly minors, this competition is only for those 18 and up. Sorry, kiddos, better luck next time!
Skyscanner is ultimately looking for someone with a suitcase (duh! It's for long travel), a flexible schedule (as you'll be going on multiple trips to different locations), and a passion for content.
If you're someone that has a love for sharing ideas and is hugely creative, then this competition is right up your alley.
If you would like to learn more about this special offer before applying, head to the Skyscanner website here.
So start filming and editing, folks. May the best globetrotter win!