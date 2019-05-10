Florida man apologizes after attempting to pawn baby as prank
SARASOTA, Florida - A massive manhunt in Florida turned out to be a prank gone wrong and the man at the center of it is apologizing.
WCHM-TV reports the Sarasota man entered a pawn shop on Tuesday evening, placed his 7-month-old baby on the counter and asked the shop owner if he could pawn the child.
The shop owner called police after the man left. A few hours later, Brian Slocum realized he was all over the news and called authorities to explain.
Slocum, at the request of his nephew, started making silly SnapChat videos. He said the incident at the pawn shop was just his latest stunt.
He didn't think the manager would take it seriously.
Sarasota police are not charging him and Slocum learned his lesson.
Snake turns up in washing machine smelling ‘like Downy’ today
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — An escaped pet snake that apparently slithered into a suburban Chicago family’s washing machine ended up smelling like fabric softener after going through the wash.
Sanela Kamencic tells WMAQ-TV she was “totally creeped out” when the snake turned up Wednesday in the washing machine in Evanston.
Police Officer Pedro Carrasco and Animal Control Warden Jason Pound brought the reptile to the Chicago Exotics Animal Hospital. Carrasco says it was “peeking its head out of the washing machine” when they found it.” Pound says it “smelled like Downy” after surviving the wash cycle.
Veterinarian Melissa Giese tells radio station WBBM the snake was “in pretty good shape” and “really feisty.”
The animal hospital says the corn snake, named Penelope, belonged to a 12-year-old boy who lives nearby. They were reunited afterward.
New Jersey homeowner finds 2 bears battling in his yard today
FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Spring was in the air when a New Jersey homeowner found two black bears battling in his yard.
Corey Bale tells NJ.com he went outside to investigate last week after a neighbor told him there was a bear behind his Frankford Township home. But when he stepped outside, he heard a commotion out front and that’s when he saw two bruins engaged in a fight.
Bale videotaped the bears as he said he could hear their jaws hitting together as they wrestled. Chunks of hair covered in blood were left behind after they stopped tussling.
Bale believes the bears were fighting over the third bear, a female in the backyard.
Waiter returns lost $424,000 check to retired social worker
NEW YORK (AP) — A waiter has returned a cashier’s check worth nearly $424,000 to the retired social worker who lost it.
Armando Markaj found a bank envelope while cleaning off a table last Saturday at Patsy’s restaurant in East Harlem.
Markaj ran outside but the customer was gone. He opened the envelope and got a shock.
After an unsuccessful search, the restaurant’s owner called the Daily News for help.
A “relieved” Karen Vinacour was reunited with her check on Wednesday. It contained proceeds from her apartment sale, earmarked for a down payment on a new home.
Vinacour had not tipped the waiter after her meal. She tried to rectify that but he graciously declined.
Markaj, who’s working his way through school, did accept Vinacour’s apology and gratitude and said he’s “happy for her.”
Woman says thieves stole her U-Haul with $7K worth of beans
ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — A businesswoman attempting to make a delivery outside of Albuquerque says thieves rolled off in her U-Haul packed with thousands of dollars’ worth of refried beans.
KOB-TV reports no arrests have been made in Monday’s legume larceny outside of the Isleta Resort & Casino just south of Albuquerque.
Mary Jane Brown is the president of Mexicali Rose Instant Refried Beans and says she stayed at the Isleta Pueblo hotel because she was concerned about crime in Albuquerque.
But she says thieves still took off with her U-Haul containing nearly $7,000 worth of beans.
The company is based in Anthony, New Mexico, outside of El Paso, Texas.
Fortune cookie's advice earns woman $50,000 lottery jackpot
A Missouri woman said she followed the advice of a fortune cookie that told her to "gamble" and ended up winning $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
May 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman said some advice from a fortune cookie that told her to "gamble" led her to a $50,000 lottery jackpot.
Fonda Smith-Davis of Lee's Summit told Missouri Lottery officials she was out to dinner with her son when her fortune cookie message inspired her to try a lottery ticket.
"I don't typically play, but the fortune cookie said, 'Gamble, win big.' So I thought, 'OK,'" Smith-Davis said.
The mother said she did some research on the state lottery's website and decided to try four scratch-off games, including a $5 Gold Rush ticket.
The Gold Rush game, the last one she scratched off, was a $50,000 winner.
"I scratched them at home, and the last ticket was the $50,000 winner," Smith-Davis said. "My son screamed so loud!"
Smith-Davis said she plans to use her winnings to make a down payment on a house.