(NBC News) - A Scottish woman unpacking Friday after a visit to Australia to see her daughter and son-in-law found she had brought back more than just selfies and good memories -- she discovered a python hiding inside one of her shoes.
The snake, which had somehow made its way into Moira Boxall's luggage and onto the plane completely undetected, had shed its skin during the 9,000-mile flight.
Paul Airlie told ABC Australia that as Boxall, his mother-in-law, was preparing to leave at the end of her visit, she thought she had seen a snake in her room. But she could not find anything even though she searched, and so she continued to pack up her belongings.
It wasn't until Boxall arrived back at her home in Glasgow and started to unpack that she made the startling find.
The snake is currently in quarantine at the Scottish SPCA animal rescue center in Edinburgh.The snake is currently in quarantine at the Scottish SPCA animal rescue center in Edinburgh.Scottish SPCA
"She was not at all expecting to find the snake when she was unpacking," Airlie said.
Boxall thought the snake was a fake and assumed her son-in-law and her daughter, Sarah, had placed it in her shoe as a joke. But she quickly realized it wasn't a prank when the reptile started to move when she poked it.
Thankfully, the snake that had slithered into her shoe was a spotted python, which isn't poisonous. According to the Australia Zoo, the spotted python, one of the country's smallest snakes, grows to a length of more than 4 feet, and is often found living in shrubs and woodlands and near caves along the coast.
While the snake didn't pose a threat to Boxall, Airlie said his mother-in-law is hesitant to return to Australia.
"We had to get a friend to go and unpack the rest of the bag for her in case there was another one," he said.
"She said she's not so keen to come back and visit, but I suspect she will — she'll have to think about it at first."
The python was quarantined in Scotland and is expected to be taken to a zoo in Glasgow, according to ABC Australia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC News) - The world’s largest bee, last seen by a scientist in 1981, is not extinct after all.
A single female was found and documented earlier this year on an Indonesian island, an Australian university and other groups said Thursday.
The bee, Megachile pluto, also known as "Wallace's giant bee" — named after British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace who discovered it — was seen in January in Indonesia's North Moluccas island group by an international team of researchers looking for the rare species, the University of Sydney said.
"Amid such a well-documented global decline in insect diversity, it's wonderful to discover that this iconic species is still hanging on," team member Simon Robson, honorary professor of the university’s school of life and environmental sciences, said in a statement released by the educational institution.
The bee has a wingspan of more than two and a half inches and is considered the world's largest. Female bees make their nests in termite nests, and the team found the single female giant bee in a termite nest in a tree and about 8 feet off the ground, the university said.
The bee was documented and released.
"The structure was just too perfect and similar to what we expected to find," Bolt wrote. "I climbed up next, and my headlamp glinted on the most remarkable thing I'd ever laid my eyes on. I simply couldn’t believe it:
"We had rediscovered Wallace's Giant Bee."
It was documented and released back to the nest.
A message to Bolt was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon. A message sent seeking comment from Wyman through the American Museum of Natural History, where he is a visiting scientist, had not been returned either.
The team traveled to Indonesia in late January, which was around the same time of year that the insect was encountered by Wallace and Adam Messer, who last saw the species in 1981, Bolt wrote in his account. The bee was found on the last day of a five-day stop in the area, the University of Sydney said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LINCOLN, NEB. (The News Tribune) - Lincoln library officials say librarians have been inspecting each item checked back into the eight branches, committed to keeping out any bedbugs.
The library system discovered bedbugs in some books in 2014, amid a national rash of bedbug reports from a variety of places, including theaters and thrift stores, college dorms and apartment buildings, hotel rooms and surgical centers.
The bedbug committee worked with state experts to come up with detection procedures and a training program for all library employees who perform the checks when items are returned.
They flip through pages, look down the book spines and loosen the tight spaces that bedbugs like. Librarians sometimes find food stains and the occasional $100 bill. A piece of bacon was once found being used Once or twice a month staffers at the Bennett Martin Library find evidence of bedbugs in returned items.
"We've had everything from one dead bug or a few smears, to opening things up and seeing three bugs run across the page," a librarian on inspection duty, Scott Clark, told the Lincoln Journal Star .
The solution? The books or other items are kept in a freezer at zero degrees (minus 17.8 Celsius) for four days, long enough to kill the bugs and any eggs.
And the person who checked them out is notified and asked that any other library items be returned in plastic bags to be checked.
People notified about bedbugs hitching rides in the items are surprised and sometimes defensive.
One woman notified about problems with a recipe book she took back in November paid more than $100 for a pest company to check her house. It found nothing, and she's filed a claim with the city, asking for reimbursement.as a bookmark.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRECKENRIDGE (The Denver Post) — A huge wooden troll will be reincarnated in a Colorado ski town, although it’s unclear what it will look like or where it will sit.
The Summit Daily reported Friday that Breckenridge officials have a deal with Danish artist Thomas Dambo to rebuild his troll this spring. It was erected beside a trail last summer for a festival, but it was so popular that nearby homeowners complained about all the foot traffic. It was taken down in November.
The troll, named Isak Heartstone, was 15 feet (4.5 meters) high.
Parts were discarded or recycled when it was removed, but some pieces were saved and will be used in the new version. Rebuilding is expected to take about a week sometime in May.
More discussions are planned to choose a location.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIDDLETOWN, OH - (Huffington Post) A cookie-loving potbellied pig is back at home after her brief escape was thwarted with a pack of “Most Stuf” Oreos.
Ohio’s Middletown Division of Police posted on Facebook about the pig caught hoofing it down the street Friday.
And though law enforcement initially identified the pig as a “he,” the animal’s owner Yvette Hoffman revealed in comments on the post that her pet is actually a female, named Charlotte, who she noted was “excited to meet” her new fans.
Dispatchers had received calls about a pig on the lam around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the Journal-News reported. Hoffman said on Facebook that a passerby had apparently let Charlotte out of the yard. She told local news station WLWT that the sociable pig was likely looking for friends.
Cops made a barrier with police cars to prevent Charlotte from getting very far. And while some news stories have credited police with deploying Oreos to lure the pig back to her residence, it was actually Hoffman who showed up at the scene with an offer the pig couldn’t refuse.
“The owner fed her some Oreos and then put a leash on her and took her home,” a police spokesperson told HuffPost in a Facebook message.
Hoffman also told WLWT that she specifically used “Most Stuf” Oreos (Charlotte’s favorite) and that the pig ate almost the entire pack.
In Facebook comments on the police department’s post, Hoffman also shared some details about Charlotte’s life, noting that the pig lives inside but goes out to “do her business, eat a little grass and dig a few holes here and there.” She also said she wanted to remind everyone that “pets are for life.”
In October, another runaway snack-happy pig made headlines after police officers in California lured a him home with a trail of Doritos.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX News) - Soon you will be able to crack open that magically delicious taste.
Smartmouth Brewing Company announced it will be releasing an IPA made with marshmallows Saturday. The beer will be on tap and in cans and available in its Norfolk, Va., tasting room.
The beer was brewed to taste like the marshmallows found in Lucky Charms cereal.
“Designed to remind you of your childhood when you used to sort through bowls of your favorite breakfast cereal to separate the marshmallows from the cereal,” a description of the beer read. “Whether you ate them first or saved them for last, we’ve got you covered with our latest beer.”
The beer titled Saturday Morning All Day is 6.6 percent alcohol by volume and was brewed with toasted marshmallows and dehydrated marshmallow bits, according to Smartmouth Brewing.
The brewing company made it clear that Saturday Morning All Day is a “limited release beer” and will only be available Saturday beginning at noon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EPHYRHILLS, Fla. (NBC 2) - A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he hit his girlfriend with a cookie.
Wade Smith, also known as "Tattoo Wade," threw a hard piece of cookie at his live-in girlfriend, which hit her forehead.
There was a red mark at the victim's hairline where the cookie hit the top of her forehead, according to the arrest report.
Smith, 41, was arrested for domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX News) - A woman in the United Kingdom seemingly thought it was a good idea to report to police that the cocaine she thought she'd bought was actually brown sugar.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon wrote on Facebook Thursday that an unidentified woman called the department because she was "scammed."
"Yeah I paid over [$260] and got brown sugar instead," the woman told police. "Instead of what?" police asked.
"Cocaine," officials said the woman replied.
"Bizarrely," police wrote, the caller didn't want to provide a statement to the department about her alleged theft.
Despite the illegality of purchasing cocaine, the police department warned its followers to be wary of drug dealers as they "care about NOTHING other than lining their own pockets."
Police joked that if its followers had been scammed buying drugs and wanted to be paid back, just give them a call.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) -- An Ohio man might be a new Guinness World Record holder after he sank 31 basketball three-pointers in 1 minute.
Anthony Miracola made 31 three-point shots in a row at his private gym in Toledo, breaking the previous Guinness record of 26 shots in 1 minute.
"It's just kinda of like playing real basketball," Maricola told WTOL-TV. "It's about sucking it up and just staying focused. I just think it goes back to the hard work that I put in. Not just preparing for this, but shooting every single day relentlessly through the years and it paid off in that moment."
He credited his success to one important thing: a lifetime of practice.
"For years, I always found a way to shoot," Miracola said. "I had a nice basket in front of my house and going to parks, going to schools, just different places that had gyms, and I had memberships here or there. Playing in leagues or tournaments -- not just finding a way to play, but shoot every single day of my life for the last twenty-something years."
Miracola said he is submitting video and other documentation to Guinness for official recognition.