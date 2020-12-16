Riverfront Park... The Big Red Wagon... Jubilant HollisterStier?
"You can call it one of the hidden gems (of Spokane)," Amit Arora, the president of Jubilant HollisterStier said.
"(We're) the biggest employer in Spokane that nobody's ever heard of," Kirk Wood-Gaines, the senior director of human resources of the contract manufacturing company, said.
With a staff of about 800 employees, Jubilant HollisterStier is operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week to fulfill orders - many of which include COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The company produces sterile injectables for a variety of medical needs, but things changed when the world changed with COVID-19.
"What kickstarted it was Gilead's remdesivir," Arora said. "That was the first drug, which got approved by the FDA on an emergency-use basis."
Remdesivir is the only specific, sterile injectable the company is allowed to publicly mention. It's contractually obligated to not name specific companies or vaccines it's manufacturing for.
"I can not formally say any customer's name," Arora said. "At this point in time, we have various contracts on either drug development or vaccine development. The name's you hear out there, we definitely have a hand in helping some of those larger pharmaceutical companies getting the drug or getting the vaccine out there."
"To know that you've had a hand in saving someone's life, (it's) pretty impactful," Wood-Gaines said.
Arora estimates the company manufactures about 400,000 doses of any vaccine per day (50,000 doses of larger sizes/vials). A large portion of the doses are tested for quality, then are sent to distributors.
"It's not (like) they give it to us and the first batch is all good. It really goes back and forth a few times," Arora said. "You have to go through the rigor of 'x' number of doses, which are for testing before the final product comes from that site. There is a process that you have to go through to make sure that you make a successful and very effective vaccine."
"From a quality perspective, we have scientists, microbiologists - people that are involved on a daily basis on quality control," Wood-Gaines said.
Both Arora and Wood-Gaines called it an "honor" to manufacture the vaccine. The company claims to be the only manufacturer in the state of Washington producing COVID vaccines.
"We do not know anyone in WA state, all of it, who is manufacturing or has the capabilities that we do here," Arora said.
