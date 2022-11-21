SPOKANE, Wash. - A water main break at Francis and Crestline in north Spokane has restricted the intersection while crews work to repair the issue.
According to Communications Manager for the City of Spokane, Kirstin Davis, repairs will likely continue into the night. Crews on scene are still evaluating the system, so there is no estimated time yet, but she says the intersection is expected to be fully open again by Tuesday morning.
The break is in the intersection, so commuters should avoid the area during the evening commute.
Traffic control is in place at the intersection. North and southbound lanes of Crestline, as well as the eastbound lanes of Francis, will be closed. The westbound lanes of Francis will be restricted and possibly detoured.
The Water Department is working closely with street maintenance crews to scrape ice and frozen mud from the roadway surfaces as best as possible. Street maintenance crews will then treat problem areas to ensure the roadway is safe before reopening. Early morning drivers should be cautious of ice and drive appropriately for conditions.
Davis assures residents there is no danger to drinking water. "When water main breaks happen, we use the pressurized system and flushing practices to avoid contamination," she explained. Crews are following all safety protocols.