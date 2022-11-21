Weather Alert

...SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN OVER PORTIONS OF INLAND NORTHWEST TUESDAY... .Light wintery precipitation will return to the region Tuesday morning in Central Washington, spreading east toward Idaho Tuesday afternoon and evening. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions following a period of dry weather. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches with localized higher amounts on the higher hills. Ice accumulations around a light glaze along Highway 2 west of Spokane. * WHERE...Post Falls, Cheney, Downtown Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Rockford, Davenport, Airway Heights, Worley, Fairfield, Hayden, and Spokane Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Winter travel conditions are expected. Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.