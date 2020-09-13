Several Malden families are temporarily calling Spokane home as they piece their lives back together from the devastation of the Babb Road Fire.
The last week is a blur for Shannon and Shawn Thornton.
"We weren't home when it happened, we were gone. We were out of town," Shawn Thornton said. "We came home to our house burned down."
The couple's son was home at the time of the fire and escaped with the family's dog. Now, "home" is the Ramada Inn near downtown Spokane.
The Thorntons are trying to cope with losing almost everything, but they have many people and organizations stepping up to help them. They said that care is giving them what they need to put one foot in front of the other.
"You see and you experience all the generosity from people, and it really takes your mind off the disaster that happened," Shawn Thornton said.
The family is at the Spokane hotel because of the Red Cross. Greater Inland Northwest Chapter executive director Ryan Rodin said the organization is helping several Malden families stay there while they search for more permanent housing solutions.
"It's going to be a very long term need to get these folks back on their feet, and we at the Red Cross are here with them throughout this process," Rodin said. "It's just been amazing to see the community come together to support Malden and Pine City as well."
The Rosalia Lions Club is one of several local organizations collecting donations for families devastated by the blaze. Volunteer Staci Vail said she's looking for objects ranging from crayons and coloring books to refrigerators. The goal is to help families pick up the pieces as other things demand their attention.
"Their lives have been stopped in some instances, but they're still going forward in others," Vail said. "They're working. They're going back to their normal lives, although the devastation is still right there."
Sure enough, life goes on. Shannon Thornton has to head back to her truck driving job on Monday, and the couple is searching for a new home.
The fire took so much from their family, but it didn't take their hope for the future.
"Like they always say, when one door closes, another one opens," Shannon Thornton said. "Hopefully that one door will be more positive than the last."
A GoFundMe for the Thornton family is available here. There are numerous organizations currently accepting donations for all Malden families. Those interested in donating can call the following organizations to see what is needed:
The American Red Cross - **Financial donations only due to the pandemic
Contact 509-670-5331
The Rosalia Lions Club
Contact Monique Newman at (208) 640-6162
Rosalia Assembly of God Church
Contact Pastor Pat Atchison at 509-429-2336
Rosalia Baptist Church
Contact Deanna Noel at 828-844-4834
Whitman County United Way
Contact Eric Fejeran at 509-332-3691
