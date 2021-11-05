SPOKANE, Wash. - On October 30th, we heard from a concerned resident, Claire Nightingale, about an injured moose in the area with her two calves on Devonshire Ct. just off of Hatch Rd. There has since been an outpouring of support and concern from the community that has been heartening to see! We've since followed up with Nightingale's daughter, Washington State University's veterinary teaching hospital, and the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department about the matter.
While there were concerns the presence of rambunctious, masked children might spook the moose, thankfully no incidents have occurred. The trio has moved from Nightingale's yard to a neighbor's a couple doors down, but the mother prefers not to walk more than a few yards before stopping. There's no outward change in her injury that can be observed from a safe distance, according to her daughter.
Can a local vet or WSU help?
We reached out to WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital and spoke with Charlie Powell. "In this situation, everyone reaching out means well," he said. There's a tendency for people to anthropomorphize animals, or give them human traits and motives. In reality, he says, this cow wouldn't understand what was happening if people tried to take her away from her calves to give her treatment. While we know veterinarians have the best intentions, the moose has no way of comprehending that. The stress, he warns, could very well kill her, especially in her weakened state.
Powell said the best thing for her now would be for people to give her space, to give her time to heal, and not to approach her or the calves. Any mother moose, injured or not, is likely to become violent or panicked when her offspring is approached. He cautions people to keep their distance, and not to feed them.
Many plants that grow in domestic yards, such as the Pacific yew, are incredibly toxic to moose and other Cervidae. It's best not to risk it and instead let the animals choose their own food.
Powell assures us WSU is in close contact with the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department regarding the case and have been communicating with updates and reports about the injured cow.
What about Washington Fish and Wildlife Department?
Staci Lehman, communications manager from WFWD, was kind enough to provide insight on the matter, as well as answers to many of our readers' questions.
Earlier in the month, a wildlife veterinarian came to look at the moose following a report, and advised to let nature take it's course. Lehman says this is standard procedure for wildlife agencies when it comes to injured animals. "That is tough to swallow," Lehman admits, "but there isn’t much that can be done for a moose. While there are rehabilitators for smaller animals, it is difficult to rehabilitate a wild animal as large as a moose."
Some rehabilitators can accept deer or bears into their care, but moose are much larger than those. As well, the act of relocation can add deadly stress onto a wild animal. Deer and moose in particular have been known to further injure or even kill themselves trying to escape confinement. Lehman says because of this, WSU and other vets do not accept moose for rehabilitation, and many are working towards ending rehab of deer due to how common such tragic events are. If the cow did not succumb to that impulse, there's concern she may become habituated towards humans and be unable to live in the wild again, forced to remain in human care indefinitely.
There's also the matter of her calves. Should the mother be tranquilized and relocated for treatment, they would have to fend entirely without her.
On the matter of treating her on site, several issues arise. For an infected wound to be treated with antibiotics, a full course would need to be administered. The same way a human should never stop taking antibiotics early, the cow would also need to finish a course several days or weeks long to successfully eradicate the bacteria causing the infection. If the course was not completed, the bacteria would simply grow back, this time resistant to antibiotics. It's just not something you could administer in an open setting. "The first time, you might be able get near her to do it, but after that it could get dangerous for humans in the area," Lehman states. Once the moose has a negative experience with people, such as being tranquilized, she could become wary of any human near her or her calves.
It's not all bad news, though!
"Animals are amazingly resilient," Lehman says. "We love wildlife as much as everyone and hate to see anything injured, but you would be amazed to hear how many limping or three-legged animals are out there, or how many deer have lived several seasons with an arrow in it’s side or back when a hunter didn’t hit the right shot."
The vet sent Lehman a picture of a different moose that was relocated last year after an injury. But she wasn't injured just last year--the year before too. Her legs were at very odd angles, but the vet reported, "Each year she had a different calf with her, so it did not stop her from functioning like a normal moose."
At present, WFWD is keeping a close eye on the matter. The family is less than a mile from wooded area, and the neighbors currently have no issues with them taking up residence in the yards while the mother recovers. Should the situation change, experts may come to try and coax the animals back into the woods for safety.
As for the well-being of the moose, Lehman cautions people not to feed wildlife. "We understand that people want to help but please, please remind people not to feed wildlife," she says. "That is often how animals get in these situations. They wander a little too close to populations, and people start to feed them. Then they get hit by cars or attacked by dogs because they’re in areas they shouldn’t be."
For your safety and theirs, it's best to let wild animals fend for themselves and not entice them to leave their habitats for urban areas with food or treats.
So is there anything we can do?
One area this unfortunate circumstance has highlighted, however, has been the critical need for more veterinarians who can treat wildlife. When asked why there were so few in the area, Lehman shed some light on this.
"Wildlife rehabilitation is really expensive, considering you have to feed these animals a natural diet and house them. Most vets do it at their own expense." When you bring your pet to the vet, the bill falls on you, and that is how vets cover the cost. There is no owner for a wild animal to bill, though. While there used to be more qualified vets, they've slowly dropped off as care has become cost-prohibitive. WFWD would love to see more, however. Many of our commenters said were happy to foot the bill for this moose. Powell informed us that while there is a Good Samaritan fund at WSU, this is rarely used for wildlife and more often helps fund very expensive medical procedures for pet owners who cannot afford the full cost of treatment. Perhaps a grassroots effort to provide funding for vets who care for wildlife is a possibility?
We'll continue to keep on eye on this mama moose and her calves, as will WFWD and WSU. Due to the likelihood of further injury or death that may result in relocating her, it is a last resort. However, it seems likely she might recover enough to carry on without human intervention, and that is the best case scenario we should hope for!