The man accused of killing Makayla Young, the 24-year-old who was brutally stabbed to death last February, was in court Friday.
Anthony Fuerte appeared in court to discuss a plea deal.
The plea deal would land Fuerte behind bars for about 30 years.
Fuerte had just received new counsel, so he said he wanted more time to consider the deal.
Judge Maryann Moreno said Fuerte has one week to decide on the plea deal, if he does not by the end of the week they will go to trial.
Makayla's sister, Emily Young, spoke to us after the appearance she said her family is not happy with the plea deal.
"We are disappointed, Makayla deserves more than this, she deserves more than just a plea deal," Young said.