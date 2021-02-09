SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have arrested a driver after officers say he ran from a traffic stop.
Police say on February 3, 2021, around 10:30 p.m. SPD attempted to stop the driver of a blue Honda for failure to signal at the intersection of N. Cook Street and E Columbia Avenue.
The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Mikaele Harter-Lupesoliai, took off running from the Honda and made it behind a house as the car rolled to a stop.
Witnesses at the scene informed SPD of the direction Harter-Lupesoliai had and officers detained him in the backyard of a nearby residence. He was not wearing shoes.
Back at the Honda, officers could see an unzipped fanny-pack with small baggies and money in the passenger seat.
Following the route Harter-Lupesoliai had taken from the Honda to where he was detained, officers recovered a loaded handgun, a shoe, a cell phone, and two baggies of fentanyl and methamphetamine that appeared to have been recently discarded.
Harter-Lupesoliai is a convicted felon with a past conviction for Assault 2nd degree.
Harter-Lupesoliai was transported to Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession Firearm 1st degree, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance.
After obtaining a warrant to search the vehicle, SPD discovered a wallet with multiple forms of identification for Harter-Lupesoliai as well as a loaded shotgun.
Inside the fanny pack was a bag of marijuana and ten separate small clear baggies containing two individual pills of Alprazolam. This method of packaging is consistent with possession of a drug with the intent to distribute.
A second Unlawful Possession Firearm 1st degree charge was added, as was a Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver charge.