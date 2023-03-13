SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was arrested on Saturday, March 11 after a shooting was reported at a Spokane Valley apartment complex. Initial investigation suggests a woman was shot after a gun accidentally discharged.
According to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a call came in around 5:30 p.m. of a woman bleeding after having possibly been shot. Deputies made contact with the victim and began providing aid until Spokane Valley Fire Department arrived and took over.
The woman was transported for further care for a gunshot wound to her back. SVPD stated her injuries are likely non-life-threatening.
The suspect was identified as a former felon and was contacted by deputies after he returned to the scene.
Through witness statements and further investigation, it is believed the suspect, victim, and a witness are family. The three were getting into a vehicle to go out when the man's handgun appeared to discharge accidentally. The pistol was recovered by deputies from a nearby apartment with consent from the resident.
As a felon, the suspect was barred from owning a firearm. He was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession and second-degree reckless endangerment and has been released under his own recognizance. He is due back in court for his first appearance on Tuesday, March 14.