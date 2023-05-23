SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested on Monday after multiple witnesses reported they saw him openly masturbating in the park as a school bus was dropping children off nearby.
At around 3 p.m., police were called to the scene and found 45-year-old Charles Simpson. An investigation into the incident revealed Simpson had approached a 17-year-old girl who was walking trough the park with two young children earlier. Simpson allegedly exposed himself to them, then followed her around while making inappropriate comments.
Soon after, Spokane Police Department says Simpson sat down on a park bench and began masturbating as children getting off a school bus walked by.
Simpson has five prior convictions of indecent exposure. If convicted of indecent exposure more than twice, it becomes a felony crime.
SPD believes there may be more victims and witnesses in this case and encourages anyone with more information to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference Case #2023-20098199.