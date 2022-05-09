FIRCREST, Wash. - A man was killed in a horse trailer fire last night after trying to break into someone's house, according to a Pierce County Sheriff's Office report.
Around 7:30 p.m. on May 8, a homeowner called 911 after a man tried to push his way into their home, then took off into the woods south of the house. University Place Police joined in to help search for the man, who was reported to be wearing only his underwear.
One deputy spotted the man breaking into a nearby horse trailer, where he locked himself inside. While waiting for backup, smoke began to billow from the trailer. The suspect ignored calls from deputies to exit the trailer.
West Pierce County firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire. The suspect, however, was found deceased inside.
Detectives and forensic investigators joined the scene to begin an investigation into the death, along with the Pierce County Fire Marshal. The Fircrest Police Department is handling the initial burglary investigation.
The body was transported to the medical examiner's office for identification and autopsy. The man's identity and circumstances surrounding the event remain under investigation.