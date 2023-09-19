SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity, cause and manner of death of a man who died after a fatal crash on Sprague Avenue.

On Sept. 9, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a fatal vehicle/pedestrian crash on east Sprague Avenue between Bannen and Best Roads.

When deputies arrived, a man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway.

Despite medical efforts, the man died on scene.

The man was identified as 68-year-old Arthur Clough. His manner of death was an accident and he died from blunt force injuries to the head, neck, torso and extremities. 

This is still an active investigation. 

