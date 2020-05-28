SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies say a man is facing charges after stabbing his dog then leaving it in a dumpster to die.
Sheriffs Deputies say on Wednesday, May 27th a citizen called in to report that 48-year-old Lawrence W. Cirner had stabbed a dog named Sponge near the 3000 block of E. 57th Avenue.
The witnesses told deputies they saw two men walking with the dog toward a dumpster. The older male, later identified as Cirner, appeared to start hitting the dog, Sponge. Sponge began yelping as the witnesses yelled at Cirner, drawing the attention of additional bystanders. Cirner threw Sponge into the dumpster and told one of the witnesses, “Ma'am, I'm homeless, and it's too late. I had to do it. I had to stab him.”
Witnesses began to follow the men but stopped when Cirner held up the knife as he and the second male continued to walk away.
Two witnesses transported Sponge, who was still alive but severely injured, to a local veterinary hospital for care. Despite all of their best efforts, Sponge was not able to be saved.
Later in the day, with the assistance of the Spokane Police Department, the Cirner was arrested and booked into jail for Animal Cruelty 1st Degree, a felony.
