SPOKANE, Wash. - A dramatic rescue tonight on the Spokane River, downtown near the Washington Street Bridge.
Spokane emergency officials told KHQ that a man, shirtless and floating on a log, drifted down to the gates of the Upper Falls Dam around 8:15 p.m.
As a crowd from riverfront park and the nearby centennial hotel gathered, rescue swimmers from the Spokane Fire Department paddled out to the stranded man to fish him from the water before he could be sucked under.
Tonight, we're told the man is wet and disorientated, but none the worse for wear. He's hospitalized for observation.