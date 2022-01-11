SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - According to Spokane Valley Police, one man was hospitalized after a vicious attack in Spokane Valley Monday night.
It happened near the Winco at Farr Road and Appleway Boulevard. Police say that, from witness statements, four people approached one man and they had "an exchange of words." The man who was alone walked away from the group, which consisted of two people over 18-years-old and two juveniles. Police say the group followed that man, and began "assaulting him with fists and kicks."
The victim managed to get up and run away, but tripped and they caught him and began to punch and kick him again. Then, one of the four pulled out a machete and began slashing down at the man, who had serious cuts on his hands and arms from trying to protect his face and body from the long blade. The victim, police say, managed to get away again and this time he ran into the Winco to call 911.
Police say the suspects took off, but were quickly found by Sheriff's Deputies, detained and ultimately arrested. According to police, the victim had serious injuries that required hospitalization and surgery, but his life is not in danger.
Police say they're still investigating whether the group of four knew the victim and what may have led up to the assault and machete attack.
If you have any information you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.