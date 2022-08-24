SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors.
Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash on Aug. 17, 2020.
According to SCSO, Neal was offered a voluntary breath test and agreed, showing his blood-alcohol level was .207. Neal later admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the day.
Neal's sentencing trial is set for Sept. 15.
