MILLWOOD, Wash. - On Saturday, June 11 at around 4:30 p.m., Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) units took part in a multi-agency water rescue in the Spokane River in the area near Boulder Beach.
According to the release, SVFD received a report of a kayak on the river on Maringo Dr. in Millwood. Shortly after, a second water rescue call was started after reports came in of a man who appeared to be around 20 years old in the river in the nearby area of Boulder Beach. Dispatch stated the callers reported the man was struggling to stay above water.
A full water rescue was initiated, and units from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) Water and Rescue responded as well. A request for Spokane County Sheriff (SCSO) Dive Team was added for additional resources.
Crews staged on Boulder Beach on the Spokane River. Initial rescuers began to search the water with kayaks and power boats to find the man. At the same time, a second crew confirmed the kayak from the first call was unoccupied, but not related to the rescue of the man. Spokane County Sheriff's Air1 helicopter searched the river and could not locate any individuals.
According to the release, the callers who reported the struggling man said they saw him go under the water and not return to the surface.
The search and rescue mission contineud for over an hour with no sighting of the man. Eventually, the search was changed from rescue to possible recovery. The recovery effort is currently being handled by the SCSO Dive Team.
SVFD would like to remind residents the Spokane River is currently in spring runoff levels, with high water levels and flow rates which exceed basic swimming ability. Additionally, the water is still extremely cold, capable of causing rapid onset hypothermia.