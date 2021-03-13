A man out paramotor gliding Saturday afternoon had to be rescued after getting himself tangled in some power lines south of Spokane.
Isaac and Micah Dant told KHQ crews on scene their dad, Eric, went out gliding and at some point they wind changed and Eric clipped the powerlines and became tangled.
Suspended in the air, rescue crews and Inland Power arrived to help get Eric down safely.
Isaac and Micah said they found out about the situation their dad was in when the power went out after he clipped the lines.
"At our house it went out and we thought it was just some breaker problem," Micah said. "So we went down there and it wasn't (a breaker problem). So I was like, 'Huh, what if dad hit the power lines?' and he did."
Both Isaac and Micah were able to laugh about the situation because they said outside of some minor injuries, their dad is going to be alright. They even posted a little recap on TikTok.
Eric was taken to the hospital just to get checked out.