POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) responded to a home on E. 4th Ave. around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, June 20 after the 911 center received a call from a man who asked police to take him away before rambling incoherently, seemingly under the influence. Police believed there may have been a medical emergency.
Officers arrived at the house and knocked on the door, trying to get the man to come to the door for a welfare check. A large mix breed dog was seen in the window, barking aggressively while they waited.
The man appeared at the window, identified as 56-year-old Randy Ness, and flipped officers off before opening the door and ordering his dog to attack.
One officer escaped the dog, which then turned to the second officer and moved to attack. The officer fired his handgun in self-defense, and the dog died instantly.
Ness went back inside and refused to come to the door. Officers eventually left to request an arrest warrant.
On the afternoon of June 21, PFPD officers and detectives returned to Ness's residence to attempt to serve the warrant. Ness retreated back into the house and barricaded himself inside.
The Post Falls Special Response Team was called in due to the Ness's behavior and history. Distraction devices and tear gas were deployed inside the residence after continued refusal to come outside.
Around 3:30 p.m., Ness surrendered. He was arrested on charges of felony aggravated assault, two misdemeanor resisting and obstruction, and misdemeanor misuse of 911.