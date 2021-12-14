SPOKANE, Wash. - A male driver who reportedly crashed into another vehicle at 2nd and Adams Tuesday evening before jumping the fence into KHQ's courtyard is not facing charges, according to officials.
KHQ's outer security cameras caught the suspect climb over out fence, which is around 7-feet off tall and not an easy climb.
A Spokane police officer had spotted the man and multiple squad cars pulled up as he hid behind our flower bed, which we use in the spring with the WSU master gardeners.
Police did not have access to the courtyard, but they knew exactly where the suspect was hiding. Moments later, a KHQ employee opened up the gate, letting the officers in to make a safe arrest.
The man was arrested on outstanding warrants, according to police. A bag of drugs, later identified as fake pills usually made with fentanyl, were also found near the area of the arrest.
KHQ spoke with police after the scene was cleared who said they found the owner of the car the suspect hit. That person is choosing not to press charges.
Police said the man will not face any charges, as the other potential charges were misdemeanors and not worth pursuing. They also said they couldn't prove that the recovered drugs belonged to the suspect.