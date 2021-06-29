OLYMPIA, Wash. - As the state fully reopens Wednesday, Washington residents are wondering: What about the mask requirement?
According to the Roadmap for Recovery, the mask policy will be lifted for vaccinated people. This means if you're fully vaccinated, you don't have to wear your mask anymore.
Washington is adopting the CDC's recommendation that says fully vaccinated people are "not required to wear a face covering inside or outside except when in health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, schools, and public transportation."
However, there are exceptions to this new policy. For example, businesses can still enforce mask requirements.
- Customers: If you're a customer, businesses can choose to implement an honor system and assume if you're not wearing a face mask, that you're fully vaccinated. Businesses can also choose to "engage with customers to determine if they are fully vaccinated or are otherwise exempt from the face covering requirement and may also ask customers for proof of vaccination."
- Employees: Unless your employer puts additional restrictions in place, a fully vaccinated employee may work without wearing a face mask after:
- Proof of vaccination is given to the employer
- A document is signed proving the employee's fully vaccinated status
- Employers: Proof of vaccination, outlined above, is required before employee's can work without wearing a mask. Employers can still require employees to wear a face mask, no matter vaccination status. Employers can also require vaccination as a condition of employment.