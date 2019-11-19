A new deck of Uno is hoping to help families everywhere keep the peace just in time for the holidays.
The "Uno Nonpartisan" is calming down fears of gathering around Thanksgiving dinner by keeping things politics-free.
The new version replaces the red and blue cards with more neutral colors like orange and purple. If someone starts talking politics while playing the game, the "veto" card can be used by anyone to skip that person's next turn.
Mattel's limited-edition pack is available at Walmart stores nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.