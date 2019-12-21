"Matters of Opinion": Shea selectively quotes from Supreme Court case
In his Facebook post Saturday, Shea seems to argue that he has the law on his side in disqualifying the findings of the Rampart Group report as partisan beliefs, rather than based in fact. He opened the post with a quote from Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson:"...no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or matters of opinion."
The reference is from a U.S. Supreme Court case, West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, which was decided in 1943. It determined that students of faith could not be forced to say the Pledge of Allegiance or salute the American flag in a public school. It's considered a landmark ruling in defense of free speech and individual rights.
However there can be little comparison between the push-back to the school's rules by the students' families - described as "peaceable and orderly" - with the armed standoffs Shea reportedly organized. And a closer reading shows Shea neglected to include the full quote from this case in his message, in particular how it ends: "If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein."
That would be at odds with Shea's own writings and public statements of belief, including his "Biblical Basis for War" which calls for replacing the U.S. government with a theocracy, and the “killing of all males who don’t agree.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.