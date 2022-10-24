SPOKANE, Wash. - Pork fans, listen up! The cult classic sandwich has had limited, sporadic releases over the years, but this year might just be the last chance to snag the elusive McRib.
On Oct. 31, select McDonald's will carry the sandwich for a until Nov. 20 for the McRib Farewell Tour. If that boneless pork in BBQ sauce served with onions and pickles is the rare treat you look forward to, this may be the last chance you have to bite into it.
Be sure to check availability before you running out to get your McRib next Monday! The sandwich will be offered in select stores, so call ahead or check the McDonald's app for availability.