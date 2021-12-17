SPOKANE, Wash. - Mead High School sent a notice to parents and community members regarding the arrest of a student today after a violent threat was found written in a bathroom stall. The threat indicated some form of violence should be expected in January. The statement from Principal Naslund reads as follows:
Dear Mead High School Families,
Late this morning, Mead High School administrators were made aware of a threat of violence to take place in January written on a stall in one of the restrooms. With this information, the School Resource Deputy and administration immediately notified the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, who began an investigation. For the safety of our students and staff, we assisted with the Sheriff’s Office investigation, and they were able to quickly identify the student who had written the threat on the restroom wall and made an arrest.
As with all threats, this was taken seriously and investigated immediately. At no point today were any of our students or staff members in danger. The Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Deputy are confident that there is not a threat to the school.
We understand that this news can be very unsettling for our students, staff and community members; however, thanks to the vigilance of our students, staff and School Resource Deputy who exercised our mantra of “see something, say something,” we were able to take action. That allowed us to narrow down the time frame between when the threatening message was written in the restroom and the arrest was made by law enforcement.
We are grateful this situation was resolved quickly. The safety of our students and staff is paramount. I wish you and yours a wonderful Winter Break from our Mead Family to yours!
Principal Naslund
This incident has been one of many in recent weeks and was discovered right after a viral Tiktok threat against all schools made the rounds on social media. Now more than ever, it is important to take all threats seriously and report them immediately if you witness any.