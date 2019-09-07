Spokane County's Public Works has scheduled a meeting regarding the Euclid Road Bridge closure.
The bridge was closed in mid-June due to Public Works finding it to be structurally unsafe.
The bridge is owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe. The county says BNSF was aware of the issue and were planning to work on it.
In a statement to KHQ BNSF wrote:
"In regards to the bridge at Euclid Road, we are currently conducting our own inspection and based on our findings, will develop a plan of action. We are in communications with Spokane County as we work safely to address the bridge."
KHQ was also told by the Deputy Fire Chief at Station 3 in Airway Heights that the closure will impact their response times to homes or businesses on the south side of the closure.
According to Spokane County Fire District 10, the meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 16, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Airway Heights Recreation Center located at 11405 W. Deno Road.
For more information, contact Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter at (509) 477-7195 or mwheatleybilleter@spokanecounty.org