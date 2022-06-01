INLAND NW - We hear it as jails fill up with drug-related charges, we hear it out on the streets in regards to homelessness and we hear it again during school shootings - we need more mental health resources.
But instead of ramping up, we're shutting down.
As the nation reels after yet another school shooting, there's one issue that leaders continue to press, a need for more mental health resources.
But at the same time, funding and staffing issues are forcing current resources to close their doors.
In May, Kootenai Health temporarily closed its addiction recovery program and now, Frontier Health announced its temporarily shutting down its inpatient stabilization unit used by those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Officials cited low demand and staffing shortages in a statement writing: "The closure is not expected to have a negative impact on community access to stabilization care."
But for some, like Maureen McKenzie, who has dealt with mental health and substance abuse issues for nearly 30 years.
"It started when I was 15 from a family member," Maureen Mckenzie said.
Closing these units down isn't an option.
"If we can do it on our own, we would've done it," she said.
She said the road to recovery... Is impossible to do alone.
"A year and 4 months today," she said. "The first three days are extremely hard and you not only need the medical side for help, but you also need how to deal with yourself on the mental health side of it."
Chauntelle Liskey is the Executive at the National Alliance on Mental Illness helping people like Maureen get the resources they need, but that job is getting harder as options continue to dwindle.
"We'll get calls from people who will say I've got on several waiting lists but my crisis is getting worse, what can I do," Liskey said. "So, they're recognizing within themselves but there's no treatment for them. There's no place for them to go right then because of the lack of professionals of funding of things along those lines."
Over at the capitol, some hope as lawmakers like Representative Marcus Riccelli are hearing the plea for more funding.
"Attacking the behavioral health crisis and making sure people have access is one of the most bipartisan things that I've seen people come together on," Riccelli said.
Millions have gone to funding providers and to help keep the doors open whenever possible.
In fact, $23 million for expanded opioid abuse response programs, $35 million for crisis outreach and diversion programs, and 100 million for behavioral health providers.
Lawmakers say mental health and substance abuse funding will also be a main topic during the next legislative session.
Meanwhile, Maureen is calling on the community to sign her petition to make care more accessible: https://www.change.org/ItsOurRight