Next system rolls in and it is a messy one!
With a chance of rain, snow and a messy mix. Also looking for the potential of freezing rain through Central Washington.
Timing:
Spokane: Rain late this afternoon, transitioning to rain/snow after midnight. Snow likely into early tomorrow morning. 1" MAYBE 2" of snow possible in Spokane. Hit and miss "mix" chances through the day Friday. And very isolated snow chances through the weekend.
Yakima Valley, Wenatchee, Chelan, Waterville Plateau: Snow is already falling, Winter Storm Warnings in place until this evening and or Friday morning with a possible 3-8" of snow expected. (I am generalizing so it doesn't get to convoluted)
Central Washington (Upper Columbia Basin, Moses Lake, Lind Ritzville)This is our best chance for a messy mix and Freezing rain.
Leslie