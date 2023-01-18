Right now we have a system moving across the Inland Northwest that is bringing a mix of precipitation. With temperatures dropping overnight, we will see the switch from rain to snow or rain/snow mix for Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest as this system wraps up.
Fog settles Thursday morning and we will likely see some slush and ice to start the day on area roadways, especially for outlying areas. Be prepared for a slow morning commute.
Weather is quiet through the end of the week, with daytime highs dropping back into the 30's, with overnight lows in the 20's.