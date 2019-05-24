mike-fagan.jpg

Mike Fagan is a current Spokane City Councilman. 

Fagan is a disabled American veteran, who served as a criminal investigator and contracting officer in the Army. He worked as a purchasing officer of a communications company in California then worked at MOR Manufacturing in Post Falls, including as materials manager.

Additionally, he Co-hosts a radio talk show, “The Right Spokane Perspective,” about local politics, issues and items of community interest.

Contributions: $500.00

Expenditures: $0.00

Top Donors: 

Ronald Devonport $500.00

More Information about campaign contributions can be found here 

