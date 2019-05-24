Weather Alert

...THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SPOKANE COUNTY... AT 138 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE NEWMAN LAKE AREA AS WELL AROUND TRENTWOOD AND NORTH OF MILLWOOD. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. RADAR HAS ESTIMATED AS MUCH AS 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN WITHIN 45 MINUTES AROUND NEWMAN LAKE. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MILLWOOD, OTIS ORCHARDS-EAST FARMS, TRENTWOOD AND NEWMAN LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&