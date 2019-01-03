Another round of mostly rain showers will be moving through the Spokane area early Friday morning, while some parts of the Northern Panhandle could see those showers as a rain/snow mix, it'll be all snow above 3500' in the Cascades. That means if you have travel plans Friday that take you over the Cascades, choose Snoqualmie Pass over Stevens, which could see 6-12" of snow by noon on Friday!
After the morning showers the rest of Friday looks dry, with a bit of a breeze, and temperatures about 5-15° warmer than average in the mid-40s!
Take advantage of the dry break Friday afternoon-Saturday evening, because the next system arrives Saturday night with gusty winds to 35mph and a mixture of rain and snow showers!
-Blake Jensen