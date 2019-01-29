Cooler, drier air brought a stunningly sunny day to the Inland Northwest Tuesday! But clear skies during the day, mean COLD temperatures at night and early mornings. That's exactly what will happen early Wednesday as temperatures dip back into the teens-low 20's. That might just be cold enough to bring back some patchy fog to start off our Wednesday.
The fog should lift into partly sunny skies for our Wednesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-upper 30s.
High pressure will continue our week-long dry stretch through Thursday, before it finally moves on and opens the door to a more active weather pattern through the weekend. A mix of rain and snow will be possible in the lower elevations, with snow in the mountains Thursday night-Sunday.
-Blake