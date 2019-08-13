Ahhhh....sunshine and 80s. Doesn't get much better than that! And THAT is exactly what we're expecting for the foreseeable future!
Low pressure over the weekend that brought the thunderstorms and cooler temperatures has moved on, but in its wake we won't see temperatures sky-rocket back into the 90s and 100s like we did last week. In fact...we're expecting temperatures right near, if not slightly below, normal for this time of year for the next week, under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies! Perfection!
The one day to watch is Thursday. Some forecast models bring a slight chance of thunderstorms back into the region during the afternoon. But other forecasts show that activity staying east of the Rockies. We'll keep an eye on that, you just worry about what you'll be doing outside to enjoy this beautiful weather!
-Blake