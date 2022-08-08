It certainly didn't take long for the heat to return! After a slightly cooler weekend, another push of warm-air will have temperatures into the 100s by Tuesday afternoon.
Most of the Inland Northwest remains under either an Excessive Heat Warning, or Heat Advisory through the day on Tuesday. The hotter locations in Central Washington and down through the LC Valley will see temperatures ranging from 100-106°, while temperatures will peak right near 100° in Spokane. If you want to get outside on Tuesday, do it early in the day!
Temperatures look to cool back down slightly after Tuesday, but still remain above average for this time of the year, in the 90s, into early next week.
The heat isn't the only issue on Tuesday either. The same system that is cranking up the furnace, is also pushing in moisture from the south. That will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms, especially Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.
These storms look to be fairly isolated, but won't produce much of what we need most....rain. That means dry lightning, and some sporadic wind gusts could start new fires before the storm chance dwindles by Wednesday afternoon and evening.