ROCK ISLAND, Wash. - A 25-year-old man with autism has been reported missing, and Douglas County deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.
Jesse Cadenas was last seen Wednesday, June 21 in the early morning, leaving his home on Hammond Lane on his bicycle, heading in an unknown direction. His cell phone and keys were left behind.
Jesse is described as a Hispanic man standing approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a tank top and/or a blue plaid shirt.
If you see someone matching his description, DCSO asks you to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911 reference Douglas County case #23D02957.