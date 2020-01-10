UPDATE:
Deputies say Shawn Mitchell has been found.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's deputies are searching for 51-year-old Shawn Mitchell to check his welfare.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell walked away from his residential care home in the 11900 block of E. Cataldo Ave. in Spokane Valley on the morning of Friday, January 10, and hasn't returned.
An employee of the home said Mitchell left at approximately 9:45 am. He is new to the home and doesn't know the area. He has difficulties with his memory due to TBI, which, compounded with his unfamiliarity of the neighborhood, increases the possibility he might get disoriented and lost.
Mitchell is described as a white man, 5'08", 185 lbs, balding with hair on the sides, a full beard and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black light jacket, a red long-sleeved shirt, jeans, black shoes and a lanyard with a room key attached.
Mitchell isn't dressed for the cold, wet and snowy weather and his caretakers are worried he might be disoriented, lost or unable to find his way back to the home, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone who has seen Mitchell or knows where he is is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10004252.
