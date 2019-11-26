Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN AND SPOKANE AREA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES MAY BE HARD TO CONTROL IN CROSS WINDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&