MONTANA - Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Taylor Gagnon is recovering from minor injuries after her patrol car was rear-ended and sideswiped while responding to another crash.
Trooper Gagnon was responding to reports of a vehicle versus deer crash when a pickup truck failed to slow down or move over, even though Trooper Gagnon's emergency lights were on.
A video posted to the Montana Highway Patrol's Facebook page shows the truck barreling straight into the patrol car and the victim's car while a tow truck was loading up the vehicle.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, Trooper Gagnon was in her patrol car and wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
Washington, Idaho and Montana all have 'move over" laws that require drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles parked on the side of highways.
