More information on Spokane South Hill standoff released
UPDATE, AUG. 18:
Court documents have been released relating to a SWAT standoff in Spokane Thursday.
Around 5:56 pm, officers were dispatched to a GameStop for a report of a robbery.
An employee reported four people came into the store, while one stayed outside.
The suspects reportedly approached the employee, one pointing what he believed to be a firearm at him, while the others took several things from the store before they all fled on foot.
Things taken by the suspects included video game consoles, controllers, cash from the cash registers and the employee’s wallet and keys.
An officer reviewed surveillance footage and serial numbers to some of the stolen merchandise were also provided to police.
Several witnesses provided statements, with one reporting he saw the suspects wearing masks and hoodies enter the store before leaving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee carrying merchandise. The witness took several pictures of the Jeep and the suspects.
Law enforcement were able to locate the car at the apartment it was registered at and officers reportedly found money crumpled on the ground outside the Jeep, as well as more cash inside and what appeared to be a pistol on the floor.
A man in a nearby unit, later identified as Johnathen Wrixon, was seen opening the door before slamming the door shut after seeing police outside.
Documents say it was believed multiple people were in the apartment after the officer saw blinds on one of the windows crack apart as they looked at the law enforcement presence.
After the standoff, one officer spoke with a woman fitting the physical description of one suspect involved in the robbery, identified as Marliya Potter. She was read her constitutional rights and agreed to waive them.
According to court documents, Marliya said her bedroom was the westernmost bedroom in the apartment, closest to where the Jeep was parked, and where the officer saw the blinds being pulled apart to look out.
Marliya claimed she had been home all day, did not hear the PA announcements made from police and that she was taking a nap before she was woken up when others told her police were there.
Documents note the officer reported he saw time-stamped CAD notes indicating Marliya was contacted outside the apartment around 8:44 pm.
Another person from the apartment, Tristan Potter, was spoken to by a separate officer. He was given his constitutional rights and waived those rights, agreeing to speak.
Tristan was reportedly adamant he was not involved in the robbery, saying he was at his own residence and met up with Marcel Potter later at the apartment.
According to Tristan, Levante Potter arrived around 6:00 pm to 6:15 pm and he, Levante and Marcel were playing video games while he believed that Marliya and another person named Charles Rivers were in Marliya’s bedroom.
Tristan said Johnathen came into the apartment with three other men and PlayStation 5 consoles, adding that he offered to purchase a PlayStation 5 from Johnathen, who gave him two consoles and told him to pay him later.
Another officer spoke with Marliya who reportedly, while being told what was seen on the surveillance video, interrupted the officer and said the pistol used in the robbery was an air pistol.
Marliya went on to say she had recently been fired and that she “took what I needed,” in reference to the robbery.
She said she orchestrated the robbery, and that she told the other people in the apartment what she planned to do and that they should come with.
According to Marliya, Johnathen was with her during the robbery, and she thinks Tristan was also involved.
She stated Marcel and Charles were not involved.
After obtaining a warrant, a search of the apartment found several of the stolen items in Marliya’s bedroom, plus some that were possibly stolen based on their sealed packaging and GameStop price tags.
According to SPD, the suspects surrendered as the police were getting a search warrant.
This remains an active investigation.
A shelter in place is in effect for residents living in the 3100 of south Mount Vernon Street due to a SWAT standoff for multiple armed robbery suspects.
The standoff started around 6 p.m. when the Spokane Police Department (SPD) got reports of an armed robbery on E. 29th. Police and SWAT are now on the scene of an apartment complex near the 2500 block of E 29th Avenue where they believe the suspects are.
SPD is making announcements for the suspects to come out. Please avoid the area and shelter in place.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.