An active and relatively mild weather pattern is expected this upcoming week. Light precipitation will continue through tonight. A wetter and warmer system arrives Monday night into Tuesday with the potential for heavy mountain snows and valley rains. A third system arrives Thursday into Friday. Drier and cooler weather arrives at the end of the work week.
- Tonight: Rain, mainly before 10 pm. Low around 37. South wind around 6 mph. Chance or precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Monday: A slight chance of rain before 10am, then a chance of rain after 4pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Monday night: Rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 38. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.