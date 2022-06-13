Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Minor Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following county, Kootenai. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Spokane and Whitman. * WHEN...Until 300 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory area. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. An additional tenth to quarter of an inch will be possible overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Pullman, Post Falls, Hayden, Cheney, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Colfax, Spirit Lake, Millwood, Athol, Hauser and Hayden Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&