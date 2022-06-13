The last several weeks have certainly made even the longest tenured residents of the Inland Northwest question what season we're actually in...but Monday was step above, as rain fell all day and temperatures were more than 20° cooler than normal.
The steady rain that brought with it flooded streets and rivers finally started to abate late Monday night, but the break won't last long, as another round of rain awaits us on Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully it doesn't look to be nearly as heavy as the last 24 hours, where several spots saw more rain than we normally get over the entirety of June. In fact...after just the first 13 days of June, Spokane has seen more than DOUBLE our average monthly rainfall.
Expect spotty showers Tuesday morning, before it becomes steady from late morning-early afternoon. The storm system causing all of this finally starts to push further east on Tuesday night, allowing warmer, drier air in for Wednesday-Friday. But this week's story is the same as the last several...dry during the week, with more rain over the weekend. At least Dad might get a break from mowing the lawn for Father's Day!
For the latest on Flood Warnings still in place for the Palouse and Pend Oreille Rivers, click here.