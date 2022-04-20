After a pretty nice day on Wednesday that brought some sunshine and temperatures into the upper-50s, our weather changed pretty quickly by Wednesday night.
Our latest Pacific storm system moved in, almost on an identical schedule to Monday night-Tuesday's storm, and that's not the only similarity. We expect some gusty winds and periods of moderate to heavy rain while most of us are asleep and this blows through.
The steady rain should be wrapping up by early Thursday morning, but instability behind the storm could be just enough to trigger another round of spotty thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Right now the highest likelihood looks to be over the higher terrain of northern Washington, as well as the Blue Mountains and Camas Prairie. If you've got outdoor activities Thursday afternoon, make sure you head indoors if thunder roars.
And good news for the weekend! After what can only be described as an unusual couple of weeks for mid-April, it looks like we'll finally get back to some beautiful weather just in time for Saturday and Sunday! High temperatures climb back into the 60s both days, with plenty of sunshine!
-Blake