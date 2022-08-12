Looks like we could have another very busy day on our hands, as another round of severe thunderstorms have already started to take shape.
As of right now, most of the severe storms are forming over the southern panhandle and moving NE into Montana. Remember, a severe storm is classified as such when it is producing wind gusts OVER 58mph and/or 1" diameter hail. Latest forecasts today show some of the strongest potential storms over the Idaho Panhandle could be capable of up to 70mph gusts and 1.5" hail, both of which could do extensive damage, similar to what we saw on Thursday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will remain in place over the Panhandle and parts of Western Montana until 8PM tonight, where these severe storms are most likely to form. If you live in the watch area (Northern Panhandle)...stay alert and aware to changing weather conditions, and possible SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS that would indicate a damaging storm is nearby. After that time the intensity of storms should start to wane below severe levels, although scattered storms could continue into early Saturday morning. And while the Panhandle represents the BEST chance of severe storms today, that doesn't mean we couldn't see some developing in Eastern Washington, although it does look less likely.
Aside from the Severe Thunderstorm watches and warnings, a Red Flag warning is now in place for much of Central and Eastern Washington. Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible here overnight and into early Saturday morning, but would likely carry less rain. We've already seen several new fires started by lightning over the last couple of days, and that is the concern once again. Red Flag Warning will last until 9AM on Saturday when the thunderstorm risk will be dying down.