Showers and thunderstorms. Two words we'll see a lot of in the forecast over the next couple of days, as a large storm system continues to sit off the coast and spin in a bunch of moisture.
For our Wednesday, that means another day of scattered rain showers, with a few isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. While the latest forecast shows the best chance of storms staying north of Spokane, we can't completely rule out the possibility, especially if we get a few sun-breaks during the day.
More of the same on Thursday, before that pesky storm system finally moves out and leaves us drier Friday and Saturday. Plan your yardwork for those two days, as more rain is expected through early next week!
