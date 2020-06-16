If you're like me, the grass is getting pretty long at your house. And every time you go to mow it the last week it starts raining again! So when can you find a dry time to mow?
You might try your luck early Wednesday morning. No doubt, you'll run into some dew, but we'll get a break in the showers until the afternoon on Wednesday.
After about 1pm showers will start to "pop-up" all across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Some could even turn into isolated thunderstorms that stick around through the dinner hour before dying off in the evening.
After that...we're finally looking at a modestly long dry stretch with temperatures warming into the 80s by the weekend! You'll have plenty of chances to mow the lawn then, if you can wait that long!
