Our latest round of wintry weather will be moving across the Inland Northwest through Tuesday, and we'll also be seeing the mercury fall to some of the coldest numbers of the season so far!
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place, mainly south of I-90, across the Palouse, LC Valley, Camas Prairie and into the Central Panhandle of Idaho until 4PM on Tuesday. Anywhere from 2-6" of new snow is expected to fall in those areas, making for more potentially dangerous driving conditions through Tuesday.
Areas outside of the advisory, like Spokane and CdA, will also see scattered snow showers through Tuesday, but accumulations aren't expected to be enough for an advisory, generally in the 1-3" range.
Along with the snow, the coldest air of the season is settling in, meaning most of us will wake up with temps in the single-digits and teens. But it's the wind-chill that could be particularly dangerous. With gusty north winds, and single digit temperatures, it'll "feel-like" it's anywhere from 10-25° below zero!
Bitter cold temperatures will linger through Wednesday (where it'll likely be even colder), and we have a couple more chances for snow through the end of the week. Temperatures should warm back up above freezing by the weekend.
