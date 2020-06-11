Well hopefully you didn't miss the thunder and lightning show in Spokane on Thursday night. It was a GREAT one! The storms moved through quickly, with heavy rain, some hail and quite a bit of lightning. Certainly fun to watch.
But if you missed it...you won't have to wait long for another chance. Our atmosphere continues to be very unstable and that's setting us up for more storms on Friday afternoon and evening. Storms that could be even stronger than what moved through on Thursday night.
Friday will start off cloudy, warm and MUGGY as moisture and warm air continues to stream into the Inland Northwest. That combination is what will star to bubble up storms in the afternoon and evening.
Much of Central and Eastern Washington stand a chance of seeing thunderstorms, but what we're really watching is the potential for some of these thunderstorms to become severe. Severe thunderstorms are much stronger than just our "run-of-the-mill" storms, and could produce wind gusts up to 60mph and 1" diameter hail! Right now the chance for storms to become severe is slight, but still worth taking note of. We expect the strongest storms to push south-north through E. WA and North Idaho between 4-10pm, so be ready to rush inside if need be.
Those storms will move out late Friday night, but the rain hangs around into Saturday. We'll also see our temps take a tumble, of nearly 20° by Saturday, starting what looks to be a cool and showery weekend.
